Manassas Mayor, Dumfries Vice Mayor on the move

Manassas City Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) 92nd Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C. The three-day conference brings together over 250 mayors nationwide to discuss challenges, share best practices, and engage with federal officials.

Davis-Younger, a first-time attendee, expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to network and participate in informative sessions addressing various concerns, from poverty and homelessness to AI. The meeting includes conversations with national leaders, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Davis-Younger will also visit the White House on January 19.

Davis-Younger, a Democrat, is up for re-election this year and will finish her first mayoral term on December 31, 2024. No one has announced a campaign to unseat her, though it’s still early in the local election cycle.

Democrats Mark Wolfe, Pamela Sebesky, and Tom Osina are also up for re-election this November.

In Dumfries, Vice Mayor Monaé Nickerson has been appointed to lead the National League of Cities (NLC) 2024 Small Cities Council. This is her second one-year term in this role. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, CA.

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Vice Mayor Nickerson will work with local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking, and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities with similar demographics, sizes, or locations. The council aims to ensure that cities, towns, and villages across the country have access to ideas and resources to thrive.

The leadership of this year’s council includes Chair Jan Arbuckle, Vice Mayor of Grass Valley, Calif.; Vice Chair Mary Sarver, Mayor Pro Tem of Grandview, Texas; and Vice Chair Gabrielle Nelson, Councilwoman of Port Wentworth, Ga.

Nickerson is serving her second term on the town council.