“Officials say the fire is located in the area of 9900 blk of Richmond Hwy in the Lorton area. Crews arrived to find a scrap pile on fire. Crews continue to work to extinguish the fire. No reported civilian or firefighter injuries at this time,” reports WTTG-TV.
Fire crews called to Lorton scrap yard fire
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