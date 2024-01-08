Downtown Manassas 2024 Banner Art Contest

Historic Manassas, Inc.: “The application to Manassas’s 2024 Banner Art Contest is open. Closing on January 19, 2024, the winning banners will be displayed on the light poles located around Old Town Manassas.”

“The banners will stay up spring through fall of 2024. With first place receiving a $300 prize, second $200, and third with $100. View previous winners online.”

“You must be of the age 16 years or older and pay a $55 entrance fee.”

“For any additional information on artwork dimensions, important deadlines, or where to apply visit this link. Other questions can be answered by calling 703-361-6599.”