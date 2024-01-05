“Former Prince William County election chief Michele White was cleared of criminal charges Wednesday after a judge agreed to dismiss a remaining misdemeanor charge related to her actions during the 2020 presidential election,” reports Cher Muzyk at the Prince William Times.
Former Prince William elections chief cleared of all criminal charges
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