“During last year’s campaign, Deshundra Jefferson was characterized by some as a “newcomer” to politics. But she rejects that tag,” reports Ben Peters, at Insidenova.com.
A new day in Prince William: Deshundra Jefferson steps into her role as county chair
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!