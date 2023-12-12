Pedestrian bridge opens on Occoquan Greenway

Prince William County Government: “Prince William County leaders, staff and members of the Lake Ridge community came together to celebrate the officially opening of the Occoquan Greenway Hedges Run Segment 3 Bridge that was installed earlier this summer.”

“The new bridge, for both pedestrians and bicyclists, is an upgrade to an existing trail, leased for public access from Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation Association, in the Lake Ridge community near the Occoquan Reservoir. The bridge and associated trail reroute replaces three splash-through creek crossings with a single elevated pedestrian/bicycle route.”

The ribbon cutting took place on December 7, 2023.