Prince William Digital Gateway decision day: We talked with supporters and opponents of what would be the world’s largest data center project By Uriah Kiser Published December 12, 2023 at 10:47AM | Updated December 12, 2023 at 11:56AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Prince William Digital Gateway