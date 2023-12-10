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Decision day for PW Digital Gateway: Sprawling data center proposal explained; Up for a vote Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

By Uriah Kiser
Manassas, battlefield, park, civil war
Manassas National Battlefield Park Visitor Center is located on Route 234 near Manassas, Virginia.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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