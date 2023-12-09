Two teens charged in shooting into home; Police seek a third

Prince William Police Department: “Shooting Investigations *ADDITIONAL ARRESTS – On December 7, detectives obtained petitions for additional suspects involved in the shootings that were reported to have occurred at residences located on Kenmore Drive and Kentland Drive in [Dale City] on November 27.”

“Further investigation revealed on November 25, the previous suspect, a 15-year-old male juvenile, was determined to be involved in taking a firearm from a vehicle parked on Northgate Drive and had stolen a vehicle from Potomac Mills on November 26. The stolen vehicle was recovered on November 28, and the stolen firearm was subsequently recovered on November 29, both in the Woodbridge area.”

“Following those investigations, detectives charged the juvenile, who remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives also determined a 15-year-old female juvenile was involved in the Kentmore Drive shooting, and a 16-year-old female juvenile was involved in the Kentland Drive shooting. Charges were obtained for both juveniles, one of which is in custody while the other juvenile is being sought. The investigation continues.”

Charged on November 30: [Juveniles]

A 15-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of a vehicle, and vehicle tampering.

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated.

Arrested on December 7: A 15-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with the principal in the second degree of shooting into a residential dwelling.

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Wanted: [Juvenile] A 16-year-old female juvenile of Woodbridge. Wanted for principal in the second degree of shooting into a residential dwelling.

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling *SUSPECT IDENTIFIED | ARREST [Previously Released] – On November 30, detectives arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 4500 block of Kentmore Drive in [Dale City] on November 27. The investigation revealed the parties involved in both shootings on November 27 on Kentland Drive and on Kentmore Drive were known to one another and the incidents are believed to be related. During the investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects involved as a 15-year-old male juvenile who was subsequently arrested. During the arrest, the juvenile was found in possession of a firearm which was previously reported stolen. The investigation continues as detectives continue to identify the other parties involved in the incidents.”

“Shooting into a Residential Dwelling [Previously Released] – On November 27 at 11:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Kentmore Drive in [Dale City] to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a residence was struck by gunfire as a black four-door sedan was seen fleeing the area. Officers located shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.”