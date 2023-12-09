PW Digital Gateway hearing info posted; Public speaker sign ups due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Prince William County Government: “The Board of County Supervisors will hold public hearings for the three rezoning cases for the Prince William Digital Gateway on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the James J. McCoart Building, Board Chambers, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Please see map for public parking, media parking and staging areas.”

“For those members of the public wishing to speak on any of the rezonings, signups will begin in person at 8 a.m. in the atrium of the McCoart Building. The building will open at 8 a.m. and members of the public will not be allowed to sign up before 8 a.m. Those wishing to speak remotely may sign up online and must sign up before 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.”

The Board of County Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. to hear two rezoning cases for the long-debated Prince William Digital Gateway. It will clear the way for nearly 900 acres of data center space next to Manassas National Battlefield Park if approved. The site of the first major Civil War battle, a total of 532,727 visited the park in 2022.

If constructed, Prince William County would have more data centers than anywhere else globally, taking the title from neighboring Loudoun County.