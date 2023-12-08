Prince William County’s massive ‘Digital Gateway’ data center development nears a vote

Prince William Times: “The Prince William Board of Supervisors will take up its most controversial data center vote yet on Dec. 12, one that could make the county the data center capital of the world.”

“The project, known as the Prince William Digital Gateway, proposes 37 data centers spread among 1,760 acres in western Prince William on land adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park. Because of its location, as well as its enormous size, the project has been controversial since it was first proposed back in early 2021.”