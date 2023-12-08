Prince William County Community Foundation: “The Prince William County Community Foundation (PWCCF) announces the appointment of Monaé Nickerson as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.”

“Nickerson’s journey as Vice Mayor of Dumfries, and her history of public service and advocacy, mark her as a leader for this role. Elected to her second term as Vice Mayor in 2022, Nickerson has been a force in the community, initiating programs and advocating for the needs of residents.”

“Nickerson’s experience in organizing community events, such as the one-stop-shop expungement clinic, has set a model across Northern Virginia. This initiative has opened new employment and housing opportunities for individuals. Additionally, her leadership in organizing the inaugural Pink and Purple Brunch and Men’s Health Event has raised health awareness in the community.”