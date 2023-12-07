Marine Corps Museum to host holiday film series

Marine Corps Heritage Foundation: “The National Museum of the Marine Corps is hosting a series of events to celebrate the holiday season.”

“Admission to the Museum and parking are free, and all events are open to the general public. The full list of events can be found online.”

“Holiday Film Series: The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s annual holiday film series continues in 2023 with four movies showing on the Museum’s Medal of Honor Theater giant screen throughout December.”

You can find the theater at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle.

“Tickets are $8 each and can be purchased online. Moviegoers can add a snack bundle to enjoy during the show. Showings are on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.”

December 9-10: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

December 16-17: Home Alone

December 23-24: A Year Without a Santa Claus

“Cookies, Cocoa, and Crafts: Create holiday memories at the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Dec. 9. From 12-3 p.m., kids can enjoy free cookies and cocoa while creating a holiday themed picture frame on the second floor of the Museum. While supplies last.”

“Santa Claus Visits: Santa Claus is paying a visit to the Museum on December 9 and 12 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Families can meet Santa and take photos with him. To ensure a photo with Santa, families must be in line by 3:00 p.m. and bring their own camera.”