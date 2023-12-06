‘Possible suicide’ at I-95 & Prince William Parkway

Virginia State Police: “The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:06 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, on Interstate 95 in Prince William County.”

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a black Toyota Tundra, driven by Lloyd R. Felder, 69, of Triangle, Va., pulled off onto the right, northbound shoulder of I-95 at the 158 mile marker [Prince William Parkway]. Felder then exited his vehicle and stepped into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer.”

“The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking Felder, who died at the scene.”

“The crash is being investigated as a possible suicide.”