Prince William

‘Possible suicide’ at I-95 & Prince William Parkway

By Uriah Kiser

Virginia State Police: “The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 9:06 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, on Interstate 95 in Prince William County.”

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a black Toyota Tundra, driven by Lloyd R. Felder, 69, of Triangle, Va., pulled off onto the right, northbound shoulder of I-95 at the 158 mile marker [Prince William Parkway]. Felder then exited his vehicle and stepped into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by an oncoming tractor-trailer.”

“The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking Felder, who died at the scene.”

“The crash is being investigated as a possible suicide.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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