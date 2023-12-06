Nembhard seeks to replace Jennifer Wexton in CD10

Travis Nembhard: “I’m running for the U.S. Congress in my home district of VA-10. I look forward to continuing to serve the community that has given me so much, and where I’ve been raising my two children with my wife Stephanie.”

“I have spent my career standing up for people who are too often forgotten. My lifetime of public service is focused on combating injustices and fighting for those who need someone to fight for them the most. While working in the Obama White House, I witnessed the power of government to be a force for good. As an assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Bureau, I went after slumlords, corrupt employers that violated wage laws, and companies that discriminated against individuals. And, as a financial regulator, I investigated instances of complex white-collar crime. I have a consistent record of working to protect the public against bad actors, and I intend to do the same in Congress, on behalf of the 10th Congressional District.”

Nembhard, a Democrat, lost his bid for the Virginia House of Delegates seat in the 22nd District in Prince William County, which includes Bristow and Nokesville. Republican Ian Lovejoy won the seat by four points.

Nembhard is on a growing list of candidates who seek to replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), who announced her retirement at the end of her term on December 31, 2024, due to health reasons.

The 10th congressional district includes western Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park.