Woodbridge ambulance crews save heart attack patient’s life

On November 8, 2023, an emergency department doctor at Sentara Lake Ridge diagnosed a patient as having a heart attack. The doctor requested an ambulance to transfer the patient to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center’s cardio catheterization lab.

Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department’s (OWL VFD) Ambulance 502 and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue’s (DFR) Medic 520 were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the crews found the patient to be alert and oriented. As the crews prepared to move the patient to the cot, the patient’s condition deteriorated, and he lost his pulse. Crews, along with the Sentara Emergency Department staff, initiated CPR. After several rounds of CPR and defibrillating the patient, the patient regained a pulse.

Emergency crews took the to Sentara’s cardio catheterization lab, where doctors found three large vessels to be mostly blocked. On November 15, after a stay in the Sentara Northern Virginia Hospital’s ICU and at Fairfax Hospital’s Cardiology Department, the patient was discharged with no neurological deficits.

“The crews’ ability to quickly initiate CPR and work together as a team led to a positive outcome for the patient. This has allowed him more time with his family and friends, which is especially meaningful during the holiday season.”

“A lot of people were affected by this call, and the crew’s efforts have impacted not only this patient’s life but the lives of his family and friends. The hard work that our crews do every day in serving Prince William County is greatly appreciated,” added Dr. Kevin Campbell, the acting Operational Medical Director for Prince William County’s Fire and Rescue System.

During OWL VFD’s monthly company meeting on December 1, both crews were presented with CPR Save Challenge Coins by OWL VFD Rescue Chief Sandra Williams.

Crew members included:

Ambulance 502

EMS Lieutenant Mark Powers

Driver/EMT Steve Ostrosky

EMT Kyle Engborg

Recruit Blessing Gyasi

Medic 520