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Vega to light Christmas Tree, collect toys for children

By Uriah Kiser

The supervisor is also collecting toys for children.

Supervisor Yesli Vega: “Help us put a smile on a child’s face this year! Our office is helping to collect new, unwrapped gifts for Toys for Tots. If you are able to help our efforts, you can drop off a gift at the Coles District Office (13476 Dumfries Rd) or bring a toy to our annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. We are accepting donations at our office Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM until Friday, December 15.”

Since 2020, Vega has been the elected Coles District Supervisor on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Voters elected her to a second term on November 7, 2023.

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