I-66 police chase ends with 1 in custody

A 25-year-old driver is in custody after a police chase on Interstate 66.

Virginia State Police: “At 11:34 a.m., Virginia State Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on I-66 near Exit 43. The vehicle refused to stop for the trooper and, instead, sped away. A pursuit was initiated. The suspect vehicle lost control and spun out at Route 29 and Linton Hall Rd. The suspect vehicle came to a stop and the 25-year-old male driver was taken into custody. The driver was not injured.”

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