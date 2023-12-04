Hospital to light Christmas Tree

The Stafford Hospital Auxiliary will host the annual Stafford Hospital tree lighting in the atrium on Tuesday, December 5, at noon.

The Auxiliary will have five raffle prizes to give away. Purchase a raffle ticket from the Stafford Hospital gift shop between now and December 5. The Brooke Point High School Choir will perform at 12:00 noon followed by the raffle drawing and the tree lighting around 12:30 p.m.

The event iwll take place at Stafford Hospital Atrium, 101 Hospital Center Blvd, Stafford 22554. A hot chocolate bar will be provided.