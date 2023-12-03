Dense fog overnight into Sunday morning

National Weather Service: “Locally dense fog is now developing in many areas east of the Blue Ridge. Expect dense fog to become widespread overnight, with visibility at or below one-quarter of a mile expected. Be sure to practice safe driving in reduced visibility.”

…A Foggy Overnight…

Fog will impact travel overnight across much of the area. Visibilities will drop to a quarter mile or less at times, and anticipate drops in visibility over small distances.

Light to moderate rain will also continue through Sunday morning. Little improvement in visibility is expected tonight.

Those traveling should allow extra time to get to your destination. In fog use low beam headlights and slow down.