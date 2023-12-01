Features

Winter Reading program begins

By Uriah Kiser
Central Library on Mathis Avenue in Manassas.

Prince William Public Library: “This year’s Winter Reading program is designed for all ages and includes activities, programs, and prizes.”

“From December 1– January 31, pick up a bookmark or track your progress on the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone. Complete 10 activities or read 10 books before January 31 to get a prize and be entered into a drawing.”

“This year’s activities include finding Yeti at the library, reading a book with snow on the cover, and flexing those creative muscles by writing a short story.”

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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