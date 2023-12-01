Prince William Public Library: “This year’s Winter Reading program is designed for all ages and includes activities, programs, and prizes.”

“From December 1– January 31, pick up a bookmark or track your progress on the Beanstack Tracker app on your smartphone. Complete 10 activities or read 10 books before January 31 to get a prize and be entered into a drawing.”

“This year’s activities include finding Yeti at the library, reading a book with snow on the cover, and flexing those creative muscles by writing a short story.”