That’s a wrap for our Fall Membership Drive



Our Fall Membership Drive wraps up today, and all I have left to say is thank you.

Since 2018, our members have supported our local, in-depth reporting, allowing reporters to attend critical public meetings and bring you the stories that affect your families, homes, businesses, and lives.

Your support also allows us to write about new businesses, restaurants, and the arts, which all contribute to making our community a better place to live.

Your support also helps us pay our work-based learning students in high school and college who are gaining invaluable experience in journalism and digital publishing, something I could have only dreamed of at their age.

Members get 100% access to our site and see fewer ads.

Thank you if you’re an existing member and upgraded to an Annual plan! If you’re a new member joining us on an Annual Plan for the first time, thank you!

Click here to purchase an Annual Plan and SAVE $108 vs. a Quarterly Membership by the end of the day. After that, our Annual Plan option goes away until next year.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas,

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News.