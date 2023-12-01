Stand-up comedian to perform at Quantico Officers’ Club

MCCS Quantico: “Free Stand-Up Comedy Show with Special Guest Jimmy McCartney. Jimmy has a huge TikTok following with over 33 million views and is currently touring the East Coast.”

The show will take place at The Clubs at Quantico, Marathon Room, 3017 Russell Road, Quantico.

“His past tours have included multiple military installations including: Fort Liberty, Marine Air Station New River and Marine Air Station Cherry Point and now featured at Quantico. To check Jimmy out, view his performance from one of his shows and register on Eventbrite. This is an 90-minute adult show, 18+ years and older.”

“Get there early to meet Jimmy and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres from 4 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to all Active Duty, DoD cardholders, Retirees, and Reservist.”

McCartney is based in Florida and tours the U.S. Learn more about McCartney on his website.