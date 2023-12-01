Fraternal Order of Police, Battlefield Lodge 43: “Fraternal Order of Police, Battlefield Lodge 43 kicks off their annual Santa Cops 2023 charity event on December 2nd at Potomac Mills Walmart and again on December 9th at the Manassas Mall Walmart.”

“Uniformed law enforcement officers unite from Prince William County Police, Prince William Adult Detention Center, Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, Dumfries Police, Virginia State Police, Manassas City Police, Manassas Park Police and GMU Police donate their time to take 100+ selected at risk children, ranging in ages 5-10 Christmas shopping in hopes of making their Christmas special. The children are then escorted in cruisers in a convoy of lights and sirens over to breakfast. On December 2nd breakfast will be held at the Woodbridge Church of the Nazarene who have graciously donated their building for the breakfast, and on December 9th breakfast is graciously donated by the Park West Lions Club!”

“The children are selected by Prince William County, Manassas City and Manassas Park Schools. They come from all walks of life and differing circumstances, but all are faced with financial limitations in their homes. Our mission is to promote a positive law enforcement image with these children.

“Children need to experience officers as caring people who are willing to provide positive support. In supporting this project, we hope that we can make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable young people. Improving the connections between responsible adults and young people is the core element of effective crime prevention and deterring negative, delinquent behaviors and encouraging achievement. It helps leave a lasting impression of law enforcement with kids who sometimes don’t see police in a positive way.

“All funds for the program are donated by our many generous local businesses and residents of Prince William County.”

“All donations are tax-deductible through the Battlefield Lodge 43 Charitable Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization. Nothing represents the spirit of Christmas more than giving!”

“Donations are gladly accepted. Donations can be mailed to: Battlefield Charitable

Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 195, Woodbridge, VA 22194 or made in person at either one of the Santa Cop events.”