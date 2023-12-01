2 Prince William students earn perfect score on AP exam

Prince William County Public Schools: “PWCS celebrates seniors Fernando Cedeño from Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Nia Epperson from Patriot High School for earning perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement® (AP®) exam in May 2023. Fernando was one of only 247 (0.14%), and Nia was one of only 459 (0.28%) of students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP® Spanish Language and Culture and AP® Computer Science Principles (APCSP) exam, respectively.”