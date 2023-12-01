Prince William County Public Schools: “PWCS celebrates seniors Fernando Cedeño from Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School and Nia Epperson from Patriot High School for earning perfect scores on a college-level Advanced Placement® (AP®) exam in May 2023. Fernando was one of only 247 (0.14%), and Nia was one of only 459 (0.28%) of students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP® Spanish Language and Culture and AP® Computer Science Principles (APCSP) exam, respectively.”
2 Prince William students earn perfect score on AP exam
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!