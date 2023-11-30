Politics Yeung blasts leftist blog ‘Blue Virginia,’ joins McPike in sitting out 2024 congressional race By Uriah Kiser Published November 30, 2023 at 1:11PM | Updated November 30, 2023 at 2:59PM Yueng / McPike This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #7th Congressional District #Election 2024 #Locals Only #mc #Pamela Yueng