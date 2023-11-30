More Stafford DUIs: ‘She wanted to drive, despite being obviously intoxicated’

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 26 at approximately 2:21 a.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor was traveling Northbound on Richmond Highway. While doing so, a vehicle passed him at a high rate of speed, and drifted into his lane and nearly struck his vehicle. She would do this once again traveling at speeds of nearly 70 MPH.”

“Deputy Trainor conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Aquia Town Center. As he approached the vehicle, he observed two children in the back seat: one was sitting in a car seat that was improperly secured and on its side, the other child was laying on the backseat with no safety device. The driver, identified as Cluadia Sorto Ortiz, [25, of Glenn Dale Maryland] advised her driving behavior was due to her wanting to get home. It was later discovered she consumed two red solo cups full of red wine.”

“After conducting field sobriety tests, Deputy Trainor placed Ortiz under arrest. Ortiz advised she knew she shouldn’t have been driving drunk. She was charged with driving under the influence with a child present, refusal, two counts of transporting a child without a proper restraint device, reckless driving, and two counts of felony child neglect. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 25 at approximately 6:51 p.m. Deputy D.S. Jett and Deputy M.A. Holub responded to a disturbance at El Viejon, located at 1243 Richmond Highway. The caller advised a woman was screaming before getting behind the wheel of a black Kia.”

“Deputy Jett and Deputy Holub would spot the vehicle on Richmond Highway near Alabaster Lane, and made contact with the occupants. It was determined the screaming was due to the driver, Tonya Whitaker, getting into an argument with the passengers because she wanted to drive, despite being obviously intoxicated. Deputies also noticed those obvious signs while conversing with Whitaker. Not only did Whitaker admit to drinking prior to driving, there was an empty can of Four Loko, empty bottle of vodka, and partially empty bottle of vodka located in her area. It was also discovered she did not possess a valid license.”

“Whitaker was charged with driving under the influence third offense in ten years, drinking while driving, and driving without a license. Her list of charges does not end there. While being processed at Rappahannock Regional Jail, it was discovered she was attempting to hide a knife on her person. She was additionally charged with felony by a prisoner, and was held without bond.”

Stafford deputies have made more than 430 DUI arrests so far in 2023. Last year, deputies arrested 456, said sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur.