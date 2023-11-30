2 forced their way into business

Manassas City Police Department: “On November 28, 2023, from 1:00 to 2:15 a.m. several burglaries occurred in the Dominion Square Shopping Center located in the 10400 block of Dumfries Road.”

“Two subjects dressed in black clothing forced entry into the rear of the businesses and were last seen leaving the area on foot going toward Donner Drive. The Manassas City Police is asking the public to check their doorbell and surveillance cameras.”

“If you see or recall any suspicious activity in that area involving these individuals or a vehicle please contact Detective T. Urey at 703-257-8043.”