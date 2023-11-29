Fredericksburg Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

City of Fredericksburg: “On Saturday, December 2, Fredericksburg will host one of our favorite Holiday traditions: the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., guests can border the sidewalks of downtown Fredericksburg to enjoy the over-75 groups participating in the Parade.”

Here are a few tips to Know Before You Go to the Parade:

Parking will be strictly limited in downtown Fredericksburg. There will be no parking allowed starting at 2 p.m., and the streets will close at 3:30 p.m.

Be advised that once you park downtown, you will not be able to move your car until after the Parade.

Make sure that you park in an open space; No Parking signs will be prevalent throughout downtown.

There will be handicapped parking available at the VRE drop-off, and garage parking will be $2.00 per car for the first three hours, and $1 for each additional hour (the maximum day rate is $8).

“When planning to go to the Parade, know that all viewing locations will be on a first come, first serve basis, and will fill up quickly. We recommend finding a spot early, and welcome you to bring blankets and lawn chairs.”

“The Parade can be viewed on downtown sidewalks, with the exception of the sidewalk in front of the courthouse. Unless there are safety concerns from the weather, the Parade will take place rain or shine. On the off chance that the Parade is canceled, it will not be rescheduled.”

More information can be found online.

“We always have a great time with the Christmas Parade, and cannot wait for you to enjoy it as well. If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up here.

See the Fredericksburg Christmas parade map here.”