Fewer traffic deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend

Virginia State Police: “Virginia experienced a 53% decrease in the number of fatal traffic crashes over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday.? Preliminary data indicates nine people lost their lives over the five-day holiday statistical counting period, compared to 19 fatalities in 2022. In a majority of the crashes, those who died were not wearing a seat belt.”

“During the five-day counting period, which began at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 22, 2023, and concluded at midnight Nov. 26, 2023, nine people lost their lives to eight traffic crashes on Virginia roadways.? The crashes occurred in Amelia, Buchanan, Fairfax, Henrico, Henry, Madison, and Wythe counties, as well as the city of Chesapeake.”

“?To prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort The 2023 Thanksgiving Holiday CARE initiative led to state troopers citing 4,520 drivers for speeding and 1,840 for reckless driving.??State troopers also arrested 89 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and wrote 427 citations for not wearing a seat belt.”

“Overall, state troopers worked 1,359 crashes, a decrease of nearly a hundred traffic crashes compared to the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday.?Of the 2023 traffic crashes, 137 of them resulted in injuries.”