Deputies found ‘suspect to be wobbling as he was gobbling’

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 23, at approximately 11:24 p.m. Deputy A De Hoyos and Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a residence on Smith Street for a breaking and entering. The victim advised a neighbor was currently in her kitchen.”

“Deputies entered the residence and discovered the suspect to be wobbling as he was gobbling. The suspect had feasted not only with his eyes, but he stuffed himself with goods. He also had poured coffee grounds on some of the leftovers. The icing on the cake was in fact leftover cake. Deputies detained the mashed potato murderer before he set his eyes on the pie.”

“The suspect admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving to his neighbor’s residence. Considering the cake wasn’t a rum cake, it was determined he drove in an intoxicated state. The suspect was charged with driving under the influence, as well as, breaking and entering. He would spend Black Friday at Rappahannock Reginal Jail, for he was held without bond.”