Del. Maldonado joins growing Democratic field in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District

Insidenova.com: “Del. Michelle on Wednesday became the latest Democrat to join the growing race for Congress to replace Rep. Jennifer Wexton, who is not seeking reelection because of ongoing health issues.”

“Maldonado is a second-term Democrat who recently won reelection to the House of Delegates 20th District. In an interview Tuesday with InsideNoVa, Maldonado positioned herself as a unifier who can bridge seemingly irreconcilable divides at a time when Congress is defined by fractures. She cited her work in Flint, Michigan, a community suffering a perpetual clean water crisis, her time working with the Minneapolis community following murder of George Floyd and her efforts to support congressional staffers following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the capitol.”