Walk of Lights returns to Neabsco Regional Park

Prince William Parks & Recreation: “Mark your calendars for this Friday, December 1 at 5:30 p.m., as we kick off our 2nd annual Holiday Walk of Lights at Neabsco Regional Park.”

The park is located at 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge.

“The public is invited to join us for an opening ceremony to officially ‘switch on the lights’ at 5:30 p.m. Shuttle bus from designated parking lots will begin running at 5:15 p.m. Balsamo’s Pizzeria & Taste and See Coffee food trucks will be onsite on opening night.”

“The free light displays will run through December 23. Dates and times vary, please click here for full dates/hours of operation.”

“This year, spectators can expect to view light displays crafted into the shape of ornaments, deer and 120-foot-long toy train lit to look like it’s moving, just to name a few.”

“In addition to its regular hours, there will be a special sensory-friendly only night on Tuesday, December 12, offering low lights and reduced volume of the light displays.”

“Please note that parking onsite at the park is reserved for those with disabled license plates or placards only. Everyone else must park at one of the free designated parking areas at Rippon Middle School or Porter Traditional School (except December 1), with overflow parking at Featherstone Elementary School. A free shuttle bus will run continuously back and forth every 10 – 15 minutes to pick people up from the designated parking locations and drop off at the light display. The last shuttle picks up at 8:45 p.m. and the lights turn off at 9:00 p.m. Each shuttle ride is approximately 2 – 3 minutes long.”

“For full parking information and additional event details, please click here.”