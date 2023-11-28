Minibike rider leads deputies on chase across North Stafford

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 23rd at approximately 8:34 p.m., Deputy A.T. Leckemby was traveling eastbound on Garrisonville Road near Onville Road when he observed a quick moving figure in front of him. It was difficult to make out the fact it was a minibike due to there being no lights on the bike at all. When Deputy Leckemby turned on his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop, the rider of the little red bike looked back towards Deputy Leckemby before proceeding to accelerate. This resulted in a pursuit.”

“Deputy Leckemby followed the minibike down Garrisonville Road, onto Richmond Highway, and into the Best Western parking lot, located at 2848 Richmond Highway. While the driver had no intentions of stopping, the minibike did. The rear tire flattened and the chain had popped off, rendering it disabled. That is when Deputy B.E. Vaughn arrived to assist and together they detained the driver.”

“The driver was identified as Gunther Raimund. Raimund was searched and was discovered to be in possession of controlled substances. Raimund was charged with eluding, possession of controlled substances, obstruction of justice, using an unauthorized motor vehicle on the highway, and inadequate tire tread. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.”

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 21st at approximately 11:30 p.m., Deputy S.A. Hensley responded to Musselman Road for a single vehicle accident. When Deputy Hensley arrived, he observed a vehicle partially in a ditch. The driver, later identified as Darcy Vasquez, was slumped over within the vehicle.”

“It was determined Vasquez began his trip off the road approximately 100 yards prior to where he stopped. During that time, both a mailbox and power pole were struck. When Vasquez woke up, he was unable to provide much information on what occurred due to his level of intoxication.”

“Vasquez was charged with driving under the influence third offense within ten years with a blood alcohol content above .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”