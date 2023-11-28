Fraud suspect engages in standoff with Stafford deputies

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On October 27th, Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a residence on Onville Road to answer legal questions. The victims advised they hired someone to complete construction on their home, but the suspect had yet to do so. While at first it appeared to be a civil matter, as Deputy Bates dove further into the investigation, he discovered the suspect might be defrauding the pair.”

“On November 2nd, Deputy Bates located the suspect and confronted him about the job. The suspect advised he ran out of money for the job, but that it was his responsibility to complete the job and he would ‘get it taken care of’. During their encounter the suspect provided a false identity, the same identity he gave to the victims.”

“The suspect was provided written notice that he needed to complete the job, or refund the victim’s their money within fifteen days. Fifteen days came and went and the victims had not heard from the suspect. The victims further advised they made contact with two other individuals who had the same exact thing happen to them by the same man. With that, Deputy Bates obtained two felony warrants.”

“On November 24th, deputies responded to the suspect’s residence on Battleship Cove to take him into custody. The suspect would originally not exit the residence, but after a brief standoff, was taken into custody. Finally after being arrested, the suspect provided his real information. He was identified as Mario Hernandez. Hernandez was charged with felony obtaining money by false pretenses, fraudulent intent to complete construction, providing a false identity to avoid arrest, unlawful name change, identity theft, and obstruction of justice. While before the Magistrate, Hernandez would again lie, but that was quickly discovered, and he was additionally charged with perjury. Hernandez was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.”