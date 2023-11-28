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BRR! Wind chills to dip into the low 20s, teens tonight

By Uriah Kiser

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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