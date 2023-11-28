News BRR! Wind chills to dip into the low 20s, teens tonight By Uriah Kiser Published November 28, 2023 at 3:44PM The latest forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts