Greater Manassas Christmas Parade returns Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Facebook: “The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade has been a fixture in the community for 76 years. The parade takes place [Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m.]. This year’s event takes place on Saturday, December 2.”

“The parade has become one of the largest holiday parades in Northern Virginia with over 100 units-marching bands, floats, high-flying balloons and more. We have approximately 2,000 participants and over 300 volunteers.”

“The parade sets the mood for the holiday season and has become a family tradition with multiple generations lined up to watch. Visit our website for more details and maps of the parade route to find your seats.”