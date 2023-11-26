Showers today; Cold, blustery weather arrives Tuesday

National Weather Service: “Light precipitation is expected this afternoon, especially for those along and east of I-95. High temperatures get into the mid 40s to low 50s. Brisk conditions are expected Monday.”

SUNDAY…Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

SUNDAY NIGHT…Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

MONDAY…Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY…Sunny, blustery with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT…Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

WEDNESDAY…Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.