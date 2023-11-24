Prince William Pr. Wm. schools ombudsman case load doubles; Employees, parents seek a voice By Natalie Villalobos Published November 24, 2023 at 10:47AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:25PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Natalie Villalobos View all posts #Collective Bargaining #Locals Only #Prince William County Public Schools #PWEA