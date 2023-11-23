Police remember officer shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day

Prince William police: “We remember fallen #PWCPD Ofc. Mike Pennington. On #ThanksgivingDay, November 22, 1990, he lost his life while attempting to serve a search warrant related to the shooting of a law-enforcement officer. Mike selflessly went into danger to protect & serve. We will #NeverForget him.”

Officer Down Memorial Page: “Police Officer Philip Pennington was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day after he and other officers responded to the home of a man who had ambushed and shot an Arlington County sheriff’s deputy the previous day.”

“He and his fellow SWAT officers were called to the home in the 14700 block of Dodson Drive, in Dale City, where the suspect had fled after shooting the deputy. When the team entered the home they were confronted by the man holding a pistol. Officer Pennington tried to talk the suspect into putting down the pistol but the man retreated into another portion of the house, grabbed a rifle, and opened fire. Officer Pennington was struck once in the head, with the bullet penetrating his helmet.”

“The subject was shot and killed by other members of the SWAT team.”

“Officer Pennington had been shot and wounded in an unrelated drug raid 11 months earlier. Officer Pennington had served with the Prince William County Police Department for 11 years. He is survived by his wife and son.”

“Five years after the shooting, his wife was sworn in as a Prince William County police officer. Philip Michael Pennington Elementary School in Manassas is named for the fallen officer.”