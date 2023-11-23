DMV website serves public during Thanksgiving office closure

Department of Motor Vehicles: “All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, November 23 through Saturday, November 25, and will reopen on Monday, November 27.”

“During the closure, customers can still access more than 50 services available on our newly revamped website. As Thanksgiving travel ramps up, DMV reminds Virginians to buckle up to stay safe and arrive alive.”

“Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday, 10 people who were unbuckled died in crashes. DMV urges drivers to make sure you and your passengers are buckled up. Visit our website for more information on seat belt safety.”