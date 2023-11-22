Dumfries woman defrauded by someone posing as family

Prince William Police Department: “Fraud Investigation – “On November 16 at 1:51 p.m., officers responded to investigate a scam that was reported to have occurred to a resident located in the 16000 block of Fairway Drive in Dumfries earlier that morning around 9:30 a.m.”

“The investigation revealed the victim, a 65-year-old woman, gave a large amount of money under the false pretenses of helping a family member who was allegedly involved in a vehicle crash. The victim reportedly received a phone call and spoke to different individuals who claimed to be the family member involved in the crash, a police officer, and a public defender.”

“The victim was then coerced into putting the money inside a box which was then given to an unknown person who was later determined to be a ride-share driver believed to be uninvolved in the scheme. Law enforcement warns residents not to provide personal information or money to individuals claiming to be the police or affiliated with the court system. Always contact loved ones directly through known means if you are concerned about their wellbeing. Additional information on similar scams is available online.”

“Armed Robbery *ARREST – On November 20, the suspect sought in connection to the robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Super 8 located at 17416 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries on November 5, was arrested. The accused, identified as Bryce Laron HENRY, was located and taken into custody in Fairfax County. Arrested on November 20: [No Photo Available] Bryce Laron HENRY, 24, of 5794 Gilesburg Drive in Manassas. Charged with robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, abduction, and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable.”

“Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On November 10 at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to investigate a robbery that was reported to have occurred at the Super 8 located at 17416 Fraley Boulevard in Dumfries on November 5. The investigation revealed the victim, a 33-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim multiple times and physically prevented her from leaving their room. At one point during the encounter, the accused brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s money before leaving the room. Minor injuries were reported. No shots were fired. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Bryce Laron HENRY. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.”

“Strangulation | Domestic Related – On November 20 at 1:32 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12900 block of Kingswell Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic dispute. The investigation revealed the victim, a 39-year-old woman, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and then grabbed her neck. Eventually the parties separated, and the accused fled prior to police arriving at the residence. While checking the area, officers located the accused nearby and took him into custody without incident. The victim reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tamiko RIVERA, was arrested. Arrested on November 20: Tamiko RIVERA, 36, of the 12900 block of Kingswell Drive in Woodbridge. Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery. Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”