Child, 2, overdoes on fentanyl, parents charged

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office: “On November 19th at approximately 12:51 a.m. deputies responded to a residence on Thomas Jefferson Place for the report of a choking child. Deputy S. Waheed was the first to arrive on scene and began performing life saving measures on the two-year-old child as medical staff arrived. While he was informed the child was choking on a hash brown, Deputy Waheed observed signs consistent with someone who would be overdosing. Medical staff was able to transport the child to a nearby hospital and began treatment.”

“Later on, Deputy Waheed would receive a call from Child Protective Services. They informed him hospital staff discovered the child did not in fact choke, but that he had overdosed. It was further advised fentanyl, THC, and cannabinoids were located in the child’s system. Due to the updated information, the Criminal Investigations Division was promptly notified.”

“On November 20th at 3:34 p.m. detectives conducted a search warrant on the residence. Within the home they located suspected controlled substances, including suspected fentanyl. Two firearms were located, one of which being in a child’s bedroom. The parents of the two-year-old were taken into custody.”

“The father, Mark Cole, 27, of Stafford, was charged with felony child abuse, possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. The mother, Tabitha Williams, 25, of Stafford, was charged with felony child abuse, possession of controlled substances, possession of a firearm while in possession of controlled substances, and obstruction of justice. Both are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The two-year-old child is still being treated at the hospital, and is expected to make a recovery. Once released, he will be turned over to Child Protective Services.”

“This is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be obtained at a later time.”