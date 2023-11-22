Bristow man, 25, shot and killed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park Police: “The Manassas Park Police Department is currently investigating a homicide. On November 21, 2023, at approximately 7:37 PM, Officers responded to a residence on Jessica Drive for a report of a shooting. The victim, Jose Alonso Bedregal, 25, of Bristow, was located in the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“The suspect, identified as Anthony Andrade, 25, of Manassas Park, was charged with Second Degree Murder and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He was subsequently held without bond at the Prince William County ADC. This continues to be an active investigation; due to the ongoing investigation, certain details will not be released.”