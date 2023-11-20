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Unsettled weather is likely leading up to Thanksgiving

By Uriah Kiser
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National Weather Service: “Unsettled weather is likely during the days leading up to Thanksgiving across the eastern U.S., with snow potential entering the central/northern Rockies around the holiday.”

For our area:

Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday
Rain, mainly after 10 am. High near 54. East wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night
Rain, mainly before 1 am. Low around 47. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday
A slight chance of rain before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thanksgiving Day
Sunny, with a high near 55.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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