Unsettled weather is likely leading up to Thanksgiving

National Weather Service: “Unsettled weather is likely during the days leading up to Thanksgiving across the eastern U.S., with snow potential entering the central/northern Rockies around the holiday.”

For our area:

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday

Rain, mainly after 10 am. High near 54. East wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 1 am. Low around 47. Southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thanksgiving Day

Sunny, with a high near 55.