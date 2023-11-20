Thanksgiving school closures

Prince William County Public Schools: “There is no school for students on Wednesday, November 22. All PWCS schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24 in observance of Thanksgiving.”

Stafford County Public Schools: “Thanksgiving Break begins on Wednesday, November 22. If you or someone you know might be experiencing food insecurity over break, please visit our website at http://staffordschools.net to access a list of local food assistance organizations in Stafford County.”

Manassas Public Schools: “Division schools and offices will be closed November 22-24, and will return to normal operations Monday, November 27.”

Fredericksburg Public Schools: “FCPS will be closed from Wednesday, November 22 – Friday, November 24. Students return to school on Monday, November 27, 2023.”