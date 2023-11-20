Lake Ridge Library closed until January for renovations

Prince William Public Libraries: “Prince William Public Libraries will temporarily close Lake Ridge Library beginning November 20 for renovations.

“The renovations are expected to last six weeks and will include multiple enhancements and upgrades to provide a versatile, inviting space for visitors. Planned renovations include:”

The improvements will cost taxpayers $96,000.

A library spokeswoman tells PLN:

Prince William Public Libraries is committed to its strategic goals, of which “Versatile, Inviting Spaces” outlines our efforts to enhance multi-functional, inviting spaces to create attractive, modern community destinations.

In recent years, we have made great strides in achieving this goal, including Central Library’s renovation in 2020 and its opening of Central Green in 2022, the opening of Manassas City Library in 2021, Dale City Library’s renovation in 2021, and Bull Run Library’s renovation in 2022. When proffer funds became available in the Occoquan District, it presented the opportunity to renovate Lake Ridge Library.