Lake Ridge Library closed until January for renovations

Prince William Public Libraries: “Prince William Public Libraries will temporarily close Lake Ridge Library beginning November 20 for renovations.
“The renovations are expected to last six weeks and will include multiple enhancements and upgrades to provide a versatile, inviting space for visitors. Planned renovations include:”
- Revamped Shelving: The library will feature revamped shelving, making it easier to find your favorite books and discover new ones. In addition, the shelving will provide more space for programming once the library reopens.
- Enhanced Seating Options: Lake Ridge Library is prioritizing your comfort and convenience. With the renovation, you can expect more seating options. Whether you prefer group tables for collaborative projects or individual seating for focused reading or study, you’ll find a spot that suits your needs.
- New Service Desk: The service desk is also getting an upgrade. The new service desk will make it easier to access the resources and support you need.
- More Public Computers: We’re committed to providing more digital access, and to address this need, we’ll be adding more public computers. Whether you’re working on a project, researching, or simply surfing the web, we’ve got you covered.
The improvements will cost taxpayers $96,000.
A library spokeswoman tells PLN:
Prince William Public Libraries is committed to its strategic goals, of which “Versatile, Inviting Spaces” outlines our efforts to enhance multi-functional, inviting spaces to create attractive, modern community destinations.
In recent years, we have made great strides in achieving this goal, including Central Library’s renovation in 2020 and its opening of Central Green in 2022, the opening of Manassas City Library in 2021, Dale City Library’s renovation in 2021, and Bull Run Library’s renovation in 2022. When proffer funds became available in the Occoquan District, it presented the opportunity to renovate Lake Ridge Library.
The library branch should reopen in January 2024.