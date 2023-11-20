Firefighters launch toy collection drive

Prince William fire and rescue: “The Prince William County Fire & Rescue System has begun collecting toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation. This year’s event will run through December 24, 2023.”

“Toys for Tots is a national charity program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Toys are collected and distributed to less fortunate children whose parents may be struggling financially and unable to purchase gifts during the traditional Christmas Holiday Season.”

“Please drop off your new and unwrapped toy at any Prince William County, City of Manassas Park or Manassas City fire station, Prince William County Public Safety Training Center in Nokesville as well as the lobby at the McCoart Government Center in Woodbridge.”

The Nokesville Training Center can be located at 13101 Public Safety Drive, Nokesville, and the lobby is at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.

“Clothes and used toys cannot be accepted. Please consider donating used toys and clothing to churches and shelters in your neighborhood.”

“All toys will be delivered to the Toys for Tots collection site for processing and delivery to pre-authorized organizations who have requested toys. Fire stations are not permitted to deliver toys directly to citizens.”