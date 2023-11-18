Rosie’s loses its bet on Manassas Park

Prince William Times: ‘Manassas Park voters handily rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a new Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to open in their independent city, a result officials said was likely the result of a distaste for gambling as well as possible confusion over ballot wording using the phrase “pari-mutuel” wagering.”

“Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns Rosie’s, had hoped to open a gaming parlor in the Manassas Park Shopping Center similar to the one in Dumfries. Rosie’s offers slot-like betting machines that are based on historical horse races. Pari-mutuel betting creates a pool of winnings based on the money wagered.”