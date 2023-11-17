Toys for Tots Foundation seeks Quantico volunteers

Published November 17, 2023 at 2:14PM | Updated November 17, 2023 at 2:57PM

Quantico Marine Corps Base: “Virginia Toys for Tots representatives recently launched an initiative to identify local Marine volunteers to help collect and sort toys for underprivileged children this holiday season.”

“With the organization’s headquarters located right outside Quantico’s front door in Triangle, Virginia, the Toys for Tots program is dedicated to making sure every child has a present to open Christmas morning.”

“The initiative coincides with the Marine Corps Reserve continuing its holiday tradition for the 86th year.”