Quantico

Toys for Tots Foundation seeks Quantico volunteers

By Uriah Kiser
A decorated Christmas tree stands next to stacks of donation bins during a volunteer event for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots foundation in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Nov. 7, 2023. The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children during the holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

Quantico Marine Corps Base: “Virginia Toys for Tots representatives recently launched an initiative to identify local Marine volunteers to help collect and sort toys for underprivileged children this holiday season.”

“With the organization’s headquarters located right outside Quantico’s front door in Triangle, Virginia, the Toys for Tots program is dedicated to making sure every child has a present to open Christmas morning.”

“The initiative coincides with the Marine Corps Reserve continuing its holiday tradition for the 86th year.”

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